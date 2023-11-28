ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While it was anther down year for the UNM football program, there were a few bright spots. As the offense vastly improved, a few Lobos were recognized by the Mountain West, as two were named to the all-conference team, while five others were named honorable mention.

Offensive tackle JC Davis played a crucial role in turning one of the worst offensive lines in the country to a reliable wall. Davis ranked first in the Mountain West, first in the group of five and fifth nationally in terms of pass blocking. He was rewarded with first-team all-conference honors and is now the first Lobo offensive player to do so since 2014.

Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt had a career year in his first season in cherry and silver and was named to the All-Mountain West second team. He finished the season with 1,190 rushing yards, which ranks seventh in program history, and he also ended the year with the most total yards in the league. Croskey-Merrit also found the end zone 18 times this year, which ranks second in UNM history.

The five UNM players named honorable mention include QB Dylan Hopkins, ILB Alec Marenco, WR Caleb Medford, CB Donte Martin and CB Zach Morris.