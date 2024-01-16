ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the span of just five days, the Lobo men’s basketball team has knocked off two top-25 opponents. The latest victory came late Tuesday night, as the Lobos toppled No. 16 Utah State 99-86.

From the start, it was clear Nelly Jr Joseph was due for a big night. The big man asserted his dominance in the paint early and quickly eclipsed ten points within the first ten minutes. He finished the game with a season-high of 26 points on 11-12 shooting. Defensively, he was also a force. He recorded eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

“I never expect to have that,” said Jr. Joseph. “I just play basketball, try to play hard and win games. I keep on believing in my shot and the guys keep on believing in me. So, keep on trying to play basketball. That’s it.”

It wasn’t just Jr. Joseph, as the team shot well as a unit. For the game, the Lobos went 39-68 (57.4%) from the field. Including Jr. Joseph, six Lobos — Donovan Dent (15), Jaelen House (14), JT Toppin (12), Mustapha Amzil (12) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (10) finished the night with double-digit scoring performances. Dent also recorded the game’s only double-double with 14 assists. He only recorded one turnover.

Up next for the Lobos is a road game at Air Force on Saturday. The game tips off at 2 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.