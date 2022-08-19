ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young baseball and softball players in the South Valley will soon get a new practice field. Non-profit organizations are pitching in to clear debris and renovate an old field. “What I recall, is a young person who lives in this area, saying that he really wanted a safe space to play with him and his siblings,” says Sarah Azibo with United Way of Central New Mexico.

A field in the south valley is getting a make-over, in order to give youth ball teams a safe place to practice their skills. It’s being called the “Ball Field of Hope” and is located at the Mission Training Center. It used to be filled with weeds and goat heads, but now multiple non-profit organizations are coming together to revamp the area.

The BioPark is volunteering to cut elm trees that will be fed to zoo animals, like giraffes. “Well, it’s great for us. And I hope it’s good for them. We, we we’re probably helping them get rid of some of this elm,” says BioPark Zookeeper, Edward Daniel.

Renovations include leveling the field and re-soiling it with red clay soil and something else is going on here. Safety Zone Credentialing is another organization that’s “stepping up to the plate” to help. Some of their students are training to become heavy equipment operators. They’re volunteering by leveling out the soil, which also fulfills a graduation requirement.

“I feel good about helping out the community, especially, knowing it’s kids involved. I just really appreciate them having me out here. Work on the baseball field,” says student Avery Caté.