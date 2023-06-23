NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a battle every day for one New Mexico teen as she continues a fight against various diagnoses. Those diagnoses has forced her to miss out on a lot of things other teens get to do. Now, one organization is working to give her some time away from her weekly appointments.

14-year-old, Natalie Rimel loves playing with her animals and enjoys a good card game. Even through her battle with cancer, she remains strong which has also kept those she loves motivated.

“She has always been strong. She never complained. She’s always been positive about everything. On hard days she would be the one that would give us uplifting messages,” said Natalie’s dad, Scott Rimel.

In 2019, Natalie was diagnosed with an optic pathway glioma, which took away her ability to grow like others her age. “She had a tumor sitting at the base of her brain behind her eyes on her optic nerves pushing against her pituitary glands. It damaged her vision, her growth hormones, her puberty hormones among other things,” said Natalie’s mom, Nicole Rimel.

Then in August 2020, doctors found a second tumor on her left frontal lobe that her parents add was aggressive and caused memory loss and weakness on the right side of her body.

After chemotherapy and radiation, her parents said her scans were clear for 2 years. But this past January, she was diagnosed with a tumor on her spinal cord. The diagnosis is rare and does not have a name yet. The tumor is being monitored through MRI scans every 3 months to make sure it doesn’t grow and stays stable.

Each week Natalie has different appointments and therapy. Her parents mentioned she needs a break from her everyday reality. That’s where Campaign One at a Time comes in. The organization helps kids battling various diseases. They hope to raise enough money for Natalie and her family to go to Disney World and Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort that gives critically ill kids a vacation.

“To be able to be around other kids and adults going through all this stuff is a cool opportunity to be a part of and probably make some friends along the way that she might keep in contact with,” said Scott Rimel.

Natalie’s advice to others who may be going through similar situations? “Gods got this. That’s all I have to tell them… stay strong,” said Natalie.

For those wishing to donate to Natalie’s campaign, they can visit Campaign One at a Time’s website.