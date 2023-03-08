ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organ Mountain was dominant in the first quarter against West Mesa and never looked back. The Knights never trailed and went on to win 59-55.

The boys from Las Cruces were extremely efficient in the opening period, shooting 7-8 from the field and received 15 points from Brandon Kehres. While the Mustangs outscored the Knights the rest of the way, the deficit was too much to overcome and Organ Mountain closed out the game 19-25 from the free throw line to get the win.

Organ Mountain now plays the winner of Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage on Friday at 8:15 p.m.