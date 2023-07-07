LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Oppenheimer, the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” is more than just the center of Christopher Nolan’s latest biopic. He’s someone who played a big role in New Mexico’s history, and some of his key personal artifacts are on display in Los Alamos.

The Bradbury Science Museum is currently hosting “J. Robert Oppenheimer: The Exhibit.” The exhibit includes his personal copy of the Bhagavad Gita, which he famously quoted following the Trinity atomic bomb test.

Admission to the museum is free. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.