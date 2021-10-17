Online auction benefitting New Mexico Museum of Natural History is now live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fundraising arm for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is hosting its so-called “Cretaceous Couture Holiday Auction” now through November 6, 2021. The foundation has set a goal of raising $25,000 to benefit the museum.

Some of the items being auctioned off include wines, jewelry, as well as getaway trips to Florida and Colorado. Bidding has already begun and can be done on the auction’s website.