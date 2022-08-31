ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gold Bracket play began for the Albuquerque Soccer Metro Championships on Wednesday. The four teams on the boys side were Atrisco Heritage, Albuquerque High, Cleveland and Volcano Vista, while La Cueva, Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Cibola represented the girls side.

Perennial contenders in class 5A Atrisco Heritage and Albuquerque High met for semi final matchup in metro and it was a battle for much of the game. While the Bulldogs found the back of the net early in the first half, the Jaguars would not allow any more. The AHS defense however, shut out the AHA offense, and the green and white advanced to the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, red hot Volcano Vista and resurging Cleveland battled for the final spot in the championship game. This game would be tied through much of the second half, however the Hawks would break through to win 2-1. Volcano and Albuquerque high will meet in the finals at 7:15 on Friday night at the APS Soccer Complex.

La Cueva and Cleveland kicked things off in the girls bracket. While the lady Bears came into the season with more big game experience, the Storm proved to be too much to handle. Cleveland went on to score four goals in the first half alone, and cruised in the second half to victory.

Defending state champion Cibola played Rio Rancho, and the Cougars proved why they they are a championship team. The Rams had no answer for the champs, and Cibola advanced to the finals to play Cleveland on Friday.