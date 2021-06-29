On the Shelf: ‘It’s never too late’ prominent author releases 17th book

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mystery and suspense author Joseph Badal has made a name for himself within the New Mexico writing community, earning numerous awards and titles for many of his 17 published works. He came to writing after retirement, having served in the Vietnam War and worked in finance for nearly 40 years.

After retiring in 2007, he decided to pursue his passion. “At that point, I decided it’s never too late,” Badal said. When he retired, he already had some experience with publishing stories under his belt, but he decided to dedicate his retirement to full-time writing.

Badal learned as much as he could about writing since he didn’t have formal training on the writing process. He took classes with the SouthWest Writers group and found that the New Mexico writing community was very inclusive and welcoming. “I have had the benefit of support from a lot of really good people like Tony Hillerman, Steve Brewer and Doug Preston,” Badal said.

He admitted that when he first started, he dealt with some misconceptions about writing a book. Badal said when writing a book, his days are filled with writing, researching, revising, and marketing his materials. “It was a rude awakening because I really hadn’t had any formal training in writing,” Badal said. “I thought just telling a good story was enough, it’s not enough. There are technical aspects to writing and the way you structure your plot, and I thought that if you had a good plot that was all you needed.”

Badal said he learned a lot about writing and learned that he wanted his characters to be relatable. Badal said his characters don’t have superhuman abilities, they’re just relatable people living in real life.

When people read his books, Badal said he hopes they’re entertained. “First of all, what I want them to do is not fall asleep. I want them not to be able to put the book down, that is the highest compliment an author can get,” Badal said. “Simplistically, there’s a theme that runs through all my books and that’s the battle between good and evil. All of my books end up with good triumphing over evil.”