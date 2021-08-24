On the Shelf: Comedy writer finds the funny moments in life

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Comedy novelist Kris Neri got her start in writing as a child when she would come up with stories to accompany the comic strips in the Sunday paper. Now, she mixes and matches genres and finds humor in the wacky situations of her characters.

She writes mystery novels, paranormal/fantasy novels, and contemporary fiction. “I like writing things that people will enjoy reading. I write characters that I hope readers enjoy spending time with as much as I do because that’s one of the great things about being a writer, you get to live someone else’s life with them for a while and just be someone else. You don’t get to do that in real life,” Neri said.

Neri lives in Silver City, and said she was drawn to the city because of what she calls its “quirkiness.” She said she draws inspiration from her city when she writes her own unique characters. “I love quirky people. I probably am somewhat a quirky person. but maybe less than the characters I write about. I love writing quirky people who have to find their way through life, who have to find their own special path,” Neri said.

Writing comedy is something that comes naturally to Neri. She believes humor can be used to deliver a point to the reader often more memorably than drama. “I liken it to the candy-coating on a bitter pill, so that somehow truths go down a little easier with a little humor than they do if you force people to look at something that’s really hard,” Neri said. “I think it just helps people see themselves a little easier if you use humor.”

While the topics of her books can vary, there are a few central themes that Neri always finds herself coming back to. It’s important to her that even if her characters go through difficulties in their lives, they come out the other side of them realizing their worth.

Neri has won 3 awards for her books, most recently she won the NM-AZ Book Award for her newest book, Hopscotch Life. She also teaches online writing courses for the UCLA Extension School, among other organizations.