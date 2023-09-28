ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is opening a one-of-a-kind exhibition, “O’Keeffe and Moore.” This compares the work of American painter Georgia O’Keeffe and British sculptor Henry Moore. O’Keeffe and Moore runs from September 30 – December 31.

The exhibition unites the work the two artists and re-creates their studios in the museum. Visitors can explore how the artists worked and see how they were inspired by humble objects. Both artists were inspired by the natural world and were inspired by natural forms.

