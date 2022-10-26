SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique tour gives people a different view of Santa Fe. Ojos Differentes is hosting an augmented-reality walking tour. The tour was created by five local artists and blends real landscapers with computer-generated content to highlight the history and culture of Santa Fe depicted in City Historian Valerie Rangel’s “No Me Olivdes” StoryMap series. According to a news release, the series tells the history of Santa Fe with “geological formations, flora and fauna, and human development, as well as details related to highlighted locations in Santa Fe.”

This is often seen by pointing your camera at the various locations on the tour route, including historical sites. People on the tour will learn about the locations through augmented reality.

The tour will start at the Santa Fe Community Gallery, located at 201 W Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, on October 29. It will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will also end at the Santa Fe Community Gallery.

Tour Locations and Art: