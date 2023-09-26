ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History has plenty of events coming up this October. Some of the upcoming events include; nuclear after dark, solar eclipse viewing and photography night.

Nuclear after dark – Friday, October 6 starting at 5:30 p.m. Visitors will get to enjoy food trucks, beer and a DJ. The event will feature an outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” program, centered around The Manhattan Project. Tickets are priced at $15 per person and $10 for museum members.

Solar eclipse viewing – October 14, starting at 9 a.m. for viewing of the Ring of Fire Eclipse. Gusts who pay admission can watch the event at the museum’s Heritage Park.

Photography night at the museum – October 20, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Guests are invited to capture photos in the museum while enjoying food trucks. There will unique photo opportunities, photography lectures and a photography contest. Tickets are $15.

