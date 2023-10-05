NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the 2023 New Mexico State Fair in the rearview mirror, Expo New Mexico is continuing to bring entertainment to Albuquerque.

This weekend at Expo New Mexico is the Albuquerque Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show and the Inkers Tattoo Expo. The last weekend of Balloon Fiesta at Expo is the New Mexico Brewfest, featuring breweries from around the state. Then to finish the month, “$uicide Boy$” are playing at Tingley Coliseum, October 27, 28. For more information and a detailed list of events, click here.