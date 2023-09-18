ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local performers can try out to perform with an international ensemble of professionals. The NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is welcoming dancers ages 6 to 17 to an audition.

The audition will be held at Renee Antoinette’s School of Dance in Belen, New Mexico on September 22, at 4:30 p.m. After the audition, the director will conduct an initial rehearsal with selected dancers.

The NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is a traveling show that brings together dancers from across the globe to celebrate the holiday season. Children chosen from New Mexico will perform at the Kiva Auditorium on December 12.