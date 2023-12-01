NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nusenda Credit Union is teaming up with University of New Mexico Hospital for a state-wide toy drive through December 8.

The goal of the toy drive is to spread joy to children around the state who may not otherwise have received any toys during the holidays. The public can donate toys at any Nusenda Credit Union branch around New Mexico. The organizations are accepting toys for children of all ages and hygiene products for families staying in the hospital with their child. For more information, click here.