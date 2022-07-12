ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nusenda Foundation is now taking applications for its 2022 Community Rewards grant program. Targeted toward helping fund non-profits and schools, the grant program typically provides grants between $2,500 and $15,000 for programs involved in five key areas.

Those focus areas include education, healthcare, environment and wildfire, the arts and community service related programs. Grants benefit organizations in Nusenda’s “service areas” including northern, central and southern New Mexico, covering communities from Taos to Las Cruces and many surrounding areas.

Applications for the yearly, competitive grant program opened on June 1 and will close on August 1, 2022. To qualify, and organization must be a 501(c)(3) or public school. Applications will be reviewed by Nusenda Foundation volunteers. The foundation will make pick grant recipients by November 2022.

Nusenda in part raises funds for the program through financial transactions made by credit union members. In 2021, Nusenda and its members awarded $580,000 to 131 programs. Formed in 2015, the Nusenda Foundation plans to expand the grant program in 2022. For more information visit their website.