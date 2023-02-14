ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is inviting families to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) through experimentation and engaging in hands-on activities directed by local engineers, physicists, and technicians. Nuclear Museum Executive Director Jennifer Hayden talked about what the community can expect at their Feb. 18 event.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Questions remain over NMSU basketball coach’s future
- New Mexico: New Mexico legislators consider creating cannabis police
- Entertainment: ‘Naked and Afraid’ takes on northern New Mexico wilderness, Albuquerque challenger
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque appoints city’s first ever woman fire chief
On Discover STEAM Day, engineers and scientists from across Albuquerque will engage families through hands-on activities designed to spark interest in the scientific fields of STEAM. Saturday, there will be fun and kid-friendly events. The event is included with museum admission, and all museum members are free.