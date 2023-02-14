ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is inviting families to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) through experimentation and engaging in hands-on activities directed by local engineers, physicists, and technicians. Nuclear Museum Executive Director Jennifer Hayden talked about what the community can expect at their Feb. 18 event.

On Discover STEAM Day, engineers and scientists from across Albuquerque will engage families through hands-on activities designed to spark interest in the scientific fields of STEAM. Saturday, there will be fun and kid-friendly events. The event is included with museum admission, and all museum members are free.