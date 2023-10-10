ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is gearing up for the upcoming Science is Everywhere fall and winter camps. Starting Friday, October 13, the Museum opens up its popular camps.

The camps coincide with the APS calendars and are open to students from kindergarten through sixth grade. The camps focus on geology, engineering, forensics, rockets, math strategy and more. The camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but there is free before and after care starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. The Fall Break camp is coming up, and more camps are available during APS breaks this fall and winter.

To register for one of the upcoming camps, click here.