NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertson’s Market and Market Street are partnering with Roadrunner Food Bank and The Food Depot for a 12-day long donation campaign beginning on Wednesday, June 7. The donate-at-the-register campaign will allow guests to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at checkout.

Donations go directly to the food bank and food depot. Last year, Albertsons raised over $30,000; they hope to top that amount this year.

The campaign will take place at all New Mexico Albertsons locations. The donation event kicked off at the Albuquerque Albertsons Market on Coors Road on Wednesday morning.