ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expo New Mexico has events nearly every weekend coming up in November. From the flea market to art galleries, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

November is full of events at Expo New Mexico. There will be the New Mexico Veterans Art 25th Anniversary show, boxing at Tingley Coliseum, a bridal and wedding expo, Hot Wheels monster trucks, Toymainia collector con, Rio Grande Arts and Crafts festival and many more events for everyone to enjoy. For more information, tickets and a complete list of all events, click here.

Events