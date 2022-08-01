NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The regional qualifier for the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship is taking place this week at Twin Warriors Golf Course. This is the third year of the event and Begay hopes to make it a staple in bringing national attention to young New Mexican golfers.

“The idea behind it was to create easy access for junior golfers across the country to play in a nationally showcased event, and we’ve accomplished that,” said Begay. “If you just look at our first two years, we’ve had the reigning US Junior Amateur Champion and the reigning US Girls Amateur Champion are alumni of this event, so we’ve been able to identify some of the best talent in the county.”

Begay is passionate about growing the game in his home state and believes that bringing events to the Land of Enchantment gives kids the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage. He acknowledged that New Mexico does not host many youth events and families are forced to travel out of state which is not something many families can afford to do.

One of the reasons Begay is proud to host events like this is to put young New Mexican golfers on the map. Quinn Yost and Aiden Krafft have each participated in NB3 events and will be playing college golf at Nebraska and Oregon respectively. Begay said that they might not have gotten noticed if not for playing in the event on a national scale.

“For us to be able to bring the talent to them, whether it’s through television, whether it’s through events like this, then we sort of meet everybody in the middle and I think that’s the best preposition with regards to getting our kids on people’s radar because there’s a lot of great golfers here.”

Golfers competing in the regional tournament range in age from 10-18 across both the boys and girls divisions. The regional tournament at Twin Warriors is a qualifier for the National Championship to be held in November at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Louisiana.