ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area is hosting its first annual Cultures and Creators Visual Arts Festival. The festival is a way to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the area and fosters the participation and support of local artists.

The festival will be September 23 and 24 at the Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde, New Mexico. Artists from across the region will showcase their traditional and contemporary work and demonstrate their art methods. Sunday will also feature a harvest festival. Saturday’s tickets will be $7 and Sunday’s will be $10. Kids 16 and under get free admission.

