Northeast Albuquerque building turning into community bike shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership between the city of Albuquerque and the Boys and Girls Club is making sure people have access to safe bicycling across the city. The city is taking over a building near San Mateo and Comanche that was donated by the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

They say they’ll spend about a million dollars refurbishing it to open a second Esperanza Bike Shop and Education Center next year. The program allows for community members to learn about bike safety and eventually, earn a free bike of their own. “What this is going to do is bring an incredibly popular and beneficial program to more kids and family in Albuquerque,” said Dave Simon, Director of the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The Boys and Girls Club will continue to operate out of the building with a new teen center.

