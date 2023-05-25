ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years without a pool, the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center is moving closer to a brand new aquatics center. Last year, Bernalillo County revealed plans to renovate the North Valley community center and bring a pool back to the community.

More than a decade ago, there was a pool there, but it was removed. The only water feature that remains is the Alameda Splash Pad.

Now, the county says they’re set to begin construction on a new pool this summer. The plan is to create an in-ground outdoor pool and an indoor wellness pool.

Renderings for the planned pools. Courtesy Bernalillo County

“This is a full circle moment for people in the North Valley,” Bernalillo County District 4 Commissioner Walt Benson said in a press release. “When I was in high school, my brother-in-law was a lifeguard at the swimming pool that had been there in the past. The families in this part of the North Valley are thrilled to have it restored.”

Funding for the project is a combination of federal funds, state grants, and bond-supported county funds. In total, the project will cost $6.9 million, the county says.