ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tender Love Community Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower low-income and homeless populations through life skills and job training, using sewing for the platform.

About one-third of the people Tender Love Community Center serves are single mothers of dependent Children. The organization is hosting an event called Mending for the Homeless. The event is Friday, November 17 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Rock at Noon Day homeless shelter. People will be able to bring any garments that need mending and get them repaired. Anyone can help support by bringing lightly used blankets, cloves, sweaters, coats and other winter products. For more information, click here.