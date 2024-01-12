ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes announced that the 10 non-profit groups working concessions at Isotopes Park cumulatively raised a time-high of $429,194.31 during the 2023 season. The cumulative amount raised by these non-profit groups since the Isotoep’s inaugural 2003 season is in excess of $4.5 million.

How to get involved?

Forest Stulting with the Albuquerque Isotopes talked about how groups can get involved. Groups must work a minimum number of games and earn a share of the revenue generated by their volunteering. Any groups interested in learning how they can raise money working concessions at Isotopes Park in 2024 can contact Brad Six at (505) 222-4032 or Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com.

The Isotopes are holding an in-person job fair on January 20 at the facility. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are hiring ushers, ticket takers, security, promo crew, ground crew, cleaning staff, bag checkers, music operations, access controllers, fun zone attendants, bat boy/clubhouse assistants, parking attendants, pro shop attendants, videoboard operators, mascot performer and more.

