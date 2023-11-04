LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies will be bowling for a second year in a row. NMSU became bowl eligible thanks to a 13-7 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Despite the low score, both the Aggies and Blue Raiders were able to rack up some yardage but come up short in terms of scoring. Ron Tiavaasue’s one yard touchdown run and a pair of Ethan Albertson field goals proved to be enough to clinch the Aggies first back-to-back bowl appearance since 1959-60.

The win improved the Aggies’ record to 7-3, 5-1 CUSA. Now, if the teams wins next week against Western Kentucky, NMSU will clinch a spot in the Conference USA title game on December 1.

NMSU’s game against the Hilltoppers will be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT.