LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) is hosting a screening of ‘Undeterred,’ a film that looks at how law enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border affects border communities.

The screening is free for the public and is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. The film will be shown at the CMI theater in Milton Hall, room 171 on the NMSU campus.

“This film is kind of using this community as a lens to talk about what is happening on the border, how the community has changed and how it has organized to push back against those changes,” filmmaker Eva Lewis said in a press release. “I love going to other border communities and seeing how the issues that are talked about in the film are playing out in different places. I hope people will have a better understanding of the sort of form and function of border enforcement policies.”

After the screening, Lewis will be available to answer questions about the film or the filmmaking process. To see a trailer of the film, you can visit this link.