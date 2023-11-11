LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – In the Aggies first year in Conference USA, the football team will play for the conference championship. NMSU clinched its spot in the title game thanks to a 38-29 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

NMSU (8-3, 6-1 CUSA) had already clinched a bowl berth, but a still needed a win over the Hilltoppers to claim a spot in the conference title game. The Aggies took care of business thanks to a dominant run game and 220 yards rushing.

The Aggies still have two games remaining in the regular season against Auburn and Jacksonville State. The Conference USA championship game will be against Liberty, who previously beat NMSU 33-17 in September.

The title game will take place on Friday, December 1 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.