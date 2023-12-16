ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies historic season has come to an end. NMSU fell to Fresno State 37-10 in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.

The NMSU offense was one dimensional, as the Aggies’ air attack was nowhere to be found. Starting quarterback Diego Pavia finished the game 11-25 (44% completion) for 58 yards and an interception. Pavia was also sacked four times.

On the ground, NMSU finished with 142 yards, however most of that came on scrambles from Pavia. The quarterback finished with 72 rushing yards on 18 attempts and scored the Aggies’ only touchdown.

Defensively, the Aggies struggled to slow down Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene and the Bulldogs’ offense. Keene finished with 380 yards and three touchdowns while Fresno State racked up 500 yards of total offense. Keene was named offensive MVP of the game.

With the loss, NMSU finished the season 10-5 overall and one win away from the program’s all time record. The Aggies were also Conference USA runner up.