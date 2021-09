KING SALMON, Alaska (WAVY) -- One of the biggest (and fattest) events of the year has returned. Wednesday marked the start of 2021 Fat Bear Week at Katmai National Park in Alaska, where more than 2,000 brown bears live and eat a whole bunch of salmon.

Each year the park holds an online contest to crown its fattest brown bear, which is at its chunkiest in late summer and early fall. They need those extra pounds to get through a months-long hibernation. At Katmai, that means eating up to about 30 salmon a day from the Brooks River.