ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has been supporting students in school athletics and activities since 1921. The organization also started the NMAA Foundation to help raise money for student scholarships and grants.

Associate Director of the NMAA says one of primary focuses for this year is sportsmanship. The NMAA Foundation grant program can provide grants for start-up programs, programs that need support or emergency situations. Programs can apply and submit info to the NMAA Foundation, which will then be reviewed by the board. The NMAA says they rely on donations to support the grant and scholarship programs.

For more information on the NMAA and to donate, click here.