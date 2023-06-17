ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eric Quill era for New Mexico United officially began on Saturday night against RGV. The black and yellow put on a solid performance for the new head coach, but ultimately finished the game in a 2-2 draw.

New Mexico United was able to dominate the first half thanks to 75.4% possession — the highest total for any half this season. Both Justin Portillo and Daniel Bruce were able to find the back of the net in the opening 45, and the team took a 2-1 lead into the break. United led for a majority of the second half, until RGV found the equalizer in the 86th minute.

“For the most part there was some very good football that was played,” said Quill. “I think there was some very good combinations in the 1st half, guys are starting to understand what I am asking of them. So, the style is turning in the right way, now obviously late you never what to concede. It feels like a loss and as a coach you kind of want that feeling because you want to remember these moments and not repeat them.”

Saturday’s match was also extra special for Daniel Bruce. The game marked the 100th for Bruce as a member of United, which makes him the first player in club history to reach the milestone.

New Mexico United is back in action on Wednesday night. The team will host rival Phoenix Rising at 7 p.m.