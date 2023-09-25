ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NM Shriners Cause Players hosted a comic-con on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Local vendors and 30 different characters like Elsa and Anna, Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and even Wolverine were spotted at the event.

The NM Shriners have many units that help with events. The NM Shriners Cause Players are a unit within the group. They aim to support the cause of the Shriners Children’s.

“We know it is hard to take a small child, especially a child with a disability, into a large comic con. It’s overwhelming and we wanted to give parents an opportunity to bring their children into it in a safe environment,” said John Michael Phillips, president and founder of New Mexico Shriners Cause-Player.

For more information about the NM Shriners, visit https://sites.google.com/view/nmshriners/home?authuser=0.