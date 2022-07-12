ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation will present its Maravilla Gala next month, on August 13. This event will have guests exploring the vibrant culture, art, music, and food of one of the most exciting and beautiful Spanish-speaking countries in the world: Chile.

Today, most people know the gala as one of the key events for the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) today, the NHCC Foundation and the gala itself was actually created long before the center in the 1980’s. According to NHCC Foundation President and CEO John Martinez, the event used to be a series of events over the course of a week.

Since 2004, the foundation has been combining all of the Maravilla events into a single gala. Each year they showcase a different Latin American country. This year, Chile is the star, which has never been showcased before. According to organizers, Chile is “known for its delicious wine, mysterious Easter Island, vibrant street art, poets, and cultural diversity.”

The event helps support the NHCC Foundation’s mission to support programming at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Last year, they were able to raise $395,000 of new funding through events and grants.

The Maravilla Gala will be hosted in Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town, on August 13, 2022. Tickets are now on sale, with just seven tables left as of Tuesday. For more information visit their website.