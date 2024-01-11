ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of Albuquerque’s most influential members in the combat sports community have tied the knot. UFC legend Diego Sanchez and Teresa Tapia, formerly married to boxing hall of famer Johnny Tapia, have announced their marriage after a longtime friendship that continued to evolve.

“It was more like a marathon of consistency and loyalty to each other,” said Diego. “In the end, it just proved to be the realest and best thing for us.”

“I feel like I married my best friend and it was the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” Teresa said. “I feel like, everybody knows all of my history after Johnny passed, Diego was the only one, next to Johnny, that felt like home again.”

Diego still plans on fighting, and Teresa is still active in the boxing world as a promoter and executive. Each has found plenty of success on their own, however, they feel like their shared experiences can help create something special for New Mexico in the future. They did not reveal what’s in store yet, but together, they hope bring more positivity to the land of enchantment.

“For a long time, I was a lone wolf. Now I got some people around me, I got a support system,” Diego said. “A good support system can make the best difference in someone’s success or failure.”

“We have a lot of projects that we’re working on,” said Teresa. “We’re all excited, that’s why everything was perfect timing with us.”

The newest project in the works is a feature-length documentary titled Nightmare on Diego’s life. Filming is underway and there will be a meet and greet for fans with Diego on Sunday at Cottonwood Mall from 12:30-2:30 p.m.