ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bryant Vincent was officially introduced as the offensive coordinator of the UNM football program on Friday. During his introductory press conference, it was announced that he is bringing some position coaches with him, as well as his quarterback at UAB, Dylan Hopkins.

This past season, Hopkins appeared in 11 games and threw for 1,913 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions. With the Lobos in search of a new quarterback, the coaching staff is excited to bring in a guy that already has experience in Vincent’s system, as Hopkins joins UNM in his final year of eligibility.

“If you look at Dylan Hopkins over the last two years, he’s won 16 games over the last two years; he knows how to win,” said coach Gonzales.

In addition, Vincent is also bringing three additional coaches on his side of the ball. The new coaches include Cornelius Williams (WR), Cam Blankenship (OL), and Joe Scelfo (TE). All three assistant coaches have previous experience working alongside Vincent. With the staff changes, Jason Lenzmeier and Brandon Blackmon will not return.