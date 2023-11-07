ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Young Actors has been creating theater for youth for 44 years. This year, the group will be taking on a re-imagined disco version of ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

November 16 and 17 the group will perform four times for an audience of school children and teachers. Public performances will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. The performance features 43 actors, between the ages of nine and 19. The re-imagined the play takes place in the disco era and features a live band. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.