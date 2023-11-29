NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you can stand a little chill, then winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hike in winter. That’s especially true for some hikes that are too hot in the summer.

While there are countless options for winter hikes across the state, KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz has suggestions for top spots around New Mexico. . . But before we get to the list, it’s important to remember some winter hiking safety tips.

Make sure someone knows where you’re going, and make sure you have the proper clothing, of course. The U.S. Forest Service recommends staying away from cotton because it doesn’t stay warm when wet. Extra clothes – in case you get stuck somewhere and have to spend the night – are a good idea. Make sure to bring plenty of water, even when it’s cold out. Trails can also be harder to follow if there’s snow or leaves on the ground, so a food map or even a GPS can help. More tips can be found at this link.

Zoe’s top winter hikes and what she has to say about each:

White Sands National Park – “The average air temperature of White Sands in the summer is 80-90 degrees with direct sunlight and basically no shade. That’s why it’s the perfect hiking destination in the winter! You can make it as long or as short as you want – there will be spectacular 360° views whether you hike all day hike through the gypsum sand dunes or just take a quick walk. If you stay for sunset, make sure to dress in layers because temperatures will quickly plummet after the sun sets.”

Petroglyph National Monument – “An area of the metro that can get extremely hot in the summertime with little to no shade, but a perfect place to enjoy a lovely winter day! There are many trails to choose from, but if you have already seen the petroglyphs I’d suggest hiking the Volcanoes. This hike can be up to 4 miles, or you can do a quick and easy 1-mile walk to the overlook. Either way, a great way to see some beautiful views of Albuquerque.”

Organ Mountains – “Southern New Mexico gets very hot in the summer, so why not wait and visit in the winter?! About 30 minutes from Las Cruces, the Organ Mountains are a site to behold. Dripping Springs Natural Area in the Organ Foothills is a great place to soak in the beauty of these mountains. The main trail is an easy 3-mile hike through the desert directly below the mountains. Get ready to see some wildlife while you’re there! If you want a little longer/more difficult hike, the Pine Tree Trail on the northern side of the Organ Mountains takes you on a 4-mile loop with a 1,000-foot elevation gain. It may be harder, but it offers stunning views of the surroundings.”

El Mapais – “Hiking on a lava field can get HOT during the summer…so why not wait until winter and comfortably explore over 7 miles of one of the youngest lava fields in the country! You can choose to do the 15-mile out-and-back Zuni-Acoma trail, an ancient pathway traveled by the area’s Zuni and Acoma peoples for a thousand years, or just wander on the lava field for as long (or short) as you’d like. If you’re lucky enough to go after a winter storm, the contrast between the black of the lava and the white of the snow is gorgeous.”