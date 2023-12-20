NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico finance experts are warning of holiday scams targeting seniors and others looking to find friends. The scams are called “pig butchering” scams.

The New Mexico Securities Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department says the scam works like this: A victim will get a text or voicemail from a wrong number that mentions a meeting or social gathering. The victim be led on to think they are going to be kindly invited to the gathering, while the scammer is simply “fattening up” the victim so that they can be scammed for large amounts of money, often in little payments over a long period of time.

The Securities Division says seniors are particularly vulnerable to the scams during the holidays.

“As New Mexico’s senior population increases, so will financial abuse incidents,” Benjamin Schrope, the New Mexico Securities Division acting director said in a press release. “All investors should be aware of pig butchering and how the scam steals your money over a long period of time. We are very concerned about the impact this scam has and want individuals to know what to look for and how to prevent falling victim.”

To learn more about the scams, you can visit this link from the Securities Division. If you think you or someone you know has been a victim, you can report the scam to the police or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at this link.