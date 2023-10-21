ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 season has come to a close for the black and yellow. New Mexico United suffered a 1-0 defeat in the opening round of the playoffs to top ranked Sacramento Republic on Saturday night.

It was an unusual season for United to say the least. New Mexico underwent a midseason coaching change, a massive roster overhaul, and was only given a seven percent chance to qualify for the postseason. Despite the adversity, United went out on a high note, winning three consecutive victories to end the season prior to Saturday’s playoff defeat.

With Saturday’s result, New Mexico has now been knocked out of the postseason by Sacramento three times out of the club’s four postseason appearances. New Mexico now has a 1-4 all-time record in the playoffs.

United finished the 2023 season with a 13-15-7 record, including the postseason. The club ended the year with 51 goals, led by Amando Moreno with 10.