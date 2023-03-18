ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United started the 2023 seaosn with three points thanks to a 1-0 win over Miami FC on Saturday. The black and yellow’s lone gone came by way of penalty kick from Justin Portillo in the 85th minute.

While neither team was able to capitalize from set pieces throughout the match, United caught a break as a Miami player was called for a handball in the box on a set from Josh Suggs to Josh Dolling. Portillo then took to the spot to deliver the winning strike.

New Mexico now goes across the country to play Oakland on Saturday, April 1. United’s first home game will be on Saturday, April 15 against San Diego.