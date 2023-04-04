RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Even with the frigid temperature and extreme gusts of wind, the Black and Yellow picked up their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night. New Mexico United hosted NMSU UDA at Rio Rancho High School for the second round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and dominated all the way to a 6-0 win.

Most of the usual starters rested for the non USL regular season game, and plenty of the new faces shined. Josh Dolling had the biggest performance of the night, as his first “home game” with the club ended with a hat trick. Jose Sosa also scored in his professional debut while Justin Portillo and Daniel Bruce rounded out the scorers.

“It’s a great feeling for me, personally, to get off the mark,” said Dolling. “It gives me confidence going into the next game. It was good to come out and get the hat trick and get the win.”

With the win, United advances to the third round of the Open Cup. A date and opponent for the next round has yet to be determined.

NMU now goes back to the USL regular season for a game at Monterey Bay on Saturday. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. MT and will stream on ESPN+.