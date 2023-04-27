ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since the club’s inaugural season, New Mexico United will face a Major League Soccer team. It was revealed on Thursday that the Black and Yellow will travel to Austin, Texas to take on Austin FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32.

New Mexico advanced to the round of 32 by defeating Phoenix Rising 2-1 on Wednesday. This will be the second time United has advanced to this stage in the tournament.

“These chances don’t come along in a career very often, that you have a chance to go out an win something for the people that really support your club,” said midfielder Daniel Bruce. “We want to stay in this thing and we want to win the whole thing.”

Austin FC will be the fourth ever MLS opponent for United, with the other three also coming in the Open Cup. New Mexico has a 2-1 record all time against MLS clubs including wins over Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas.

United’s match against Austin will either take place Tuesday, May 9 or Wednesday, May 10. Kickoff time and broadcast details have yet to be announced.