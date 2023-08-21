ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United, New Mexico School for the Deaf, and the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy are partnering up to throw American Sign Language Night on Wednesday, August 23, at 7 p.m.

The academy said the event will provide access like never before for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, and all others who use sign language to communicate.

New Mexico United has produced videos in sign language that will give fans insight into the finer points of the match, crowd chants, and the meaning of the “Magic Minute.” ASL interpreters will be present to assist with communication.

The match will take place at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, and New Mexico United will be facing the Oakland Roots. To purchase tickets, click here.