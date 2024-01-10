ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has added yet another big-time piece to the 2024 roster. The club announced on Wednesday that Major League Soccer’s 2017 first-overall pick, Abu Danladi, is joining the black and yellow for the 2024 season.

“Abu has top-level experience and skill, and has the potential to make a massive impact on our club and league,” said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome someone of his talent level to New Mexico United, and can’t wait to see what he can do in the Black & Yellow.”

After being drafted by Minnesota in 2017, Danladi was selected first again in 2019, as Nashville took him in the expansion draft. During his time in MLS, Danladi racked up more than 5,000 minutes in over 100 matches.

More recently, the Takoradi, Ghana native spent the 2023 season with FK Bylis in Albania. He is set to join New Mexico as a forward.