ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the USL Championship season winds down, every game matters for New Mexico United in terms of playoff seeding. The black and yellow are set to play again on Friday, however that game might just mean a little more. New Mexico is hosting rival El Paso Locomotive and the team is well aware of how important the matchup is.

“When you look at games towards the end of season, you know every point is crucial, so obviously it’s a big game for us in the standings, but, El Paso is our rival, so that intensifies things as well,” Kalen Ryden said. “In a rival, like a derby game, it kind of means a lot more after the final whistle with three points, so it’s going to be a fun one for sure.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to go out there and face this opponent and really face the opponent in front of our crowd because God knows we’ve played El Paso enough and we haven’t played them enough at home,” said head coach Zach Prince. “What I want to see is us at home, celebrating at the end of the night.”

Since New Mexico United began playing in 2019, the two squads have played in the regular season a total of 11 times (only three in New Mexico) and New Mexico leads the all-time series with three wins, two losses and six draws.

Game time on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.