NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico United season has come to a close. The black and yellow suffered a 2-0 loss in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday night in Sacramento.

Following a scoreless first half, Sacramento got things rolling in the final 45, as United gave up goals in the 47th and 75th minutes. New Mexico went on to out-shoot Sacramento 16-14, however only one of those shots was on target.

The season ends with New Mexico setting franchise records in both wins (13) and points (51).