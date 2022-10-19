ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Sacramento Republic FC will share the field in the USL Championship quarterfinals Saturday. New Mexico United missed the playoffs last year.

The last meeting between the two clubs in the postseason ended in favor of Sacramento in 2019. The two clubs had two meetings this season with one draw and a win for Sacramento. New Mexico is the travel team and is going to a place where the home team has only lost twice this season.

“We have a lot that we can show against them to be very effective,” said New Mexico head coach Zach Prince. “I’m excited about this challenge. I’m excited to go into a place that is going to have a lot of fans. It will be an intense environment. You don’t want to go anywhere else. You don’t want to go to a place that is going to be quiet. Our job is to make it quiet.”

Both teams are coming off a victory. Sacramento thumped San Diego Loyal in their last regular game of the season while New Mexico got past Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2-0. In that game fan favorite and former Albuquerque High standout Christian Nava had his first goal in front of the home crowd.

Nava, who came up through New Mexico United Academy before becoming a regular player on the roster, is excited about participating in the postseason. “A goal that I had since the beginning of last season was always to get into a playoff game and now that I’m getting this chance,” said Nava. “You know, I just want to go and perform.” New Mexico and Sacramento Republic FC have an 8 pm start time Saturday.